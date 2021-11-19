Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op isn’t coming until May 2022 at the earliest

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign and Forge mode, which won’t be in the game when it officially releases on December 8th, are going to launch even later than previously expected. In an interview with Eurogamer, Halo Infinite head of creative Joseph Staten reiterated that campaign co-op would launch with season 2, but since season 1 was extended by three months to May 2022 this week, that means the second season is at least half a year away.

Forge is still set to launch with season 3, according to Staten, but we don’t know when that might arrive. And those timelines are still only goals; things may change if other priorities come up, Staten says.

Here’s Staten own words on the matter, from Eurogamer’s interview:

So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can’t commit to any hard dates right now, because as we’re seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us. If it turns out that our progression system just isn’t working the way that we intended, if we need to move some of these bigger rocks that I talked about sooner then we as a team will make those decisions and will clearly communicate to our fans why we’re why we’re doing certain things.

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign is “playable now,” Staten says, but the development team wants to take the extra time to make sure it’s stable and works well. The current single-player-only campaign, which itself was delayed, already sounds pretty darn good, so I’m hoping that the extra time for co-op will be worth the wait — even it means that I can’t run through Zeta Halo with a friend on December 8th.