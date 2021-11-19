Rockstar promises fixes for GTA remaster mess, will relist original titles on PC

Rockstar has published a blog post apologizing for the rocky launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition, which packages together remastered versions GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The company is promising a “Title Update” in the coming days that will “address a number of issues” and plans to make the original PC versions of the three games available as a bundle “shortly.”

“Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games,” the company wrote in a post attributed only to Rockstar Games. “The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

“We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward.”

In addition to the planned Title Update, Rockstar says it has “ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward.” It didn’t specify or provide a timeline for when those updates might arrive. As for the rereleases of the classic versions of the games, PC players who already own or buy the The Trilogy by June 30th, 2022 will receive the bundle for free. Rockstar also didn’t say exactly when this bundle would be released.

Since The Trilogy’s November 11th launch, players have observed numerous bugs and issues, made many memes about the disappointing remastered visuals, and Rockstar removed the game from sale for a few days on PC to “remove files unintentionally included in these versions.” The whole saga has shades of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch fiasco, another highly anticipated title that launched with a lot of problems and spawned a lot of memes. While CD Projekt Red has released many updates that have addressed a lot of Cyberpunk 2077’s issues, we’ll have to wait to see if Rockstar can follow through with its promises to turn around The Trilogy.