Netflix Games starts global rollout on Android, with iOS ‘on the way’

We knew this was coming. Ever since the announcement Netflix was pursuing gaming content for its billion-dollar entertainment mega streaming platform, it was a matter of time before you could actually play games from the Netflix app. That day is here.

Let the Games Begin



Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way.



It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

Users will be able to choose from one of five games: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. Starting today, users can download Netflix games from the Google Play store, requiring a Netflix subscription to play. Then on November 3rd, Netflix will begin rolling out games to the app itself. When on a mobile device, Netflix Games will come packaged in its own dedicated row and have a dedicated tab.

Though the current game offerings are a bit sparse, Netflix has acquired Oxenfree developer Night School which might suggest more ambitious titles than the riveting Shooting Hoops, are forthcoming.

Netflix has been developing its mobile games feature for a while now, testing the service in Poland, Spain, and Italy. Right now, only Android devices can take advantage of the gaming offerings, but Netflix confirms iOS support is on the way.