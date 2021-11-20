Leaked images of the Google Pixel 6A show a more compact device with no headphone jack

Rendered images of the Google Pixel 6A have been leaked by reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), and give us a glimpse at what the midrange device may look like, first reported by 91Mobiles.

The rendered Pixel 6A, which belongs to the budget-friendly Pixel A-series lineup, looks almost identical to the standard Pixel 6. It seems to sport the same black camera strip on its rear that houses two cameras and a flash, along with a hole-punch selfie camera on the front. The bottom of the device appears to have a USB-C port, as well as a speaker and a microphone.

As pointed out by 9to5Google, there appears to be no fingerprint sensor on the outside of the device — this might mean the scanner is placed beneath the screen just like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which Google recently issued an update for in an attempt to improve the scanner’s performance issues.

The Pixel 6A could be the first midrange Pixel device to come without a headphone jack

A headphone jack also appears to be absent from the Pixel 6A. If the rendered images are accurate, the Pixel 6A could be the first midrange Pixel device to come without one — previously, the Pixel 5A, Pixel 4A, and Pixel 3A all had headphone jacks, as opposed to their Pixel 5, Pixel 4, and Pixel 3 counterparts.

The Pixel 6A may also be a lot more compact than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, measuring at just 152.2 x 71.8. x 8.7mm with a 6.2-inch display (via 91Mobiles). This is quite a bit smaller when compared to the size of a vanilla Pixel 6, which is 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm with a 6.4-inch display.

There’s no word on when the Pixel 6A will be released — after all, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only came out last month — so we’ll probably have to wait a while to see some official images of the device.