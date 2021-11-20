The massive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $400 off on Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is on sale right now for $999 on Amazon, down $400 from its original $1399 price tag.

The 49-inch 5120 x 1440 monitor comes with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and supports both G-Sync and FreeSync 2. As noted in our review of the Odyssey G9, the curved monitor offers an immersive gaming experience, stretching around your entire field of vision as you game.

It produces incredibly vivid colors thanks to its QLED display and emits 1,000 nits of brightness. My colleague, Sean Hollister, pretty much sums up what it’s like to game on this behemoth of a screen in his review:

I’m not kidding when I say I have to avert my eyes when I launch Destiny 2 in HDR, and I could swear I felt the flames the first few times my Star Wars: Squadrons’ TIE Bomber blasted an X-Wing into oblivion.

Samsung debuted an upgraded version of this display in July, called the Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. Like the standard Odyssey G9, it’s also a 49-inch curved monitor with mostly the same specs. The main difference is that Odyssey G9 Neo has a mini-LED backlit panel that produces 2,000 nits of brightness, allowing for more contrast. The Verge is currently trying out this monitor, and we’re finding that it may not be worth its hefty $2,499 price tag due to various issues we’re seeing — but we’ll go over that in the full review.

As for the much cheaper $999 Odyssey G9, there aren’t any details on how long the deal will last on Amazon. However, we can speculate that it’s an early Black Friday promotion, so it may not be around too much longer.