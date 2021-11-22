You can now queue to purchase a PS5 at Sony (update: sold out)

Update November 22nd, 8:25PM ET: Sony appears to have sold out of PS5 consoles for the day. We’ll make sure to let you know when the next opportunity comes up.

If you’re still trying to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, lining up at Sony’s digital storefront is one of the more reliable ways to snag Sony’s next-gen console. Sony has reopened the digital queue on its direct store to place orders for the $500 disc-based PlayStation 5, as well as the $400 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Provided you’ve already registered and logged into your PlayStation account, you should be able to line up once you’ve hit the landing page. Once you’ve entered the queue, you’ll be given an ETA of when you’ll be able to check out and, once that timer hits zero, it's all systems go. It's no secret that these consoles go quick and getting into the queue doesn’t necessarily guarantee a console, but Sony’s direct store remains one of the more reliable ways to get ahold of the PlayStation 5.

If you’re still deliberating which console is the better fit for you, let's chat a little about the differences between these two consoles. Both models of the PS5, the standard model ($500) and the Digital Edition ($400), are virtually identical with the exception of the inclusion of a UHD Blu-Ray disc drive on the standard edition. Because it doesn’t have a disc drive, the Digital Edition is a little lighter and slimmer, but still features the same 825GB SSD. Both consoles are compatible with the same games, however,

What's a new gaming console without accessories? If you’ve managed to snag a PS5, make sure you left a little wiggle room in your budget for peripherals and games, too. Here are some of our favorites.

