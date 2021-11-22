Sony has patented its PS5 faceplates

Sony has filed a patent for its PS5 faceplates. The design patent was originally filed just a week before the PS5’s November launch last year, and it was subsequently published in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on November 16th. It has fueled speculation that Sony will create its own PS5 faceplates or skins.

The design patent, spotted by OP Attack, comes more than a year after Matt MacLaurin, Sony’s former VP of UX design at PlayStation, previously hinted at a black version of the PS5 or “a special edition for everyone.” While Sony has created black versions of its DualSense controller and Pulse 3D Audio headset, the PS5 console remains white for now.

Third parties have attempted to fill the black faceplates void, but Sony has threatened legal action. A small company first named PlateStation5 then CustomizeMyPlates was forced to cancel and refund orders for black PS5 faceplates last year following legal action from Sony. CustomizeMyPlates returned earlier this year and is still selling custom plates.

That legal action didn’t stop DBrand from selling its own matte black faceplates and even daring Sony to sue. Sony eventually threatened DBrand with legal action, forcing the company to pull its faceplates and replace them days later with a new design and a marketing campaign that mocked Sony’s team of lawyers.