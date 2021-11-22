Kojima Productions launches new division focused on film and TV

Death Stranding studio Kojima Productions has announced a brand-new division as it looks beyond video games. No new projects have been announced, but the company says the Los Angeles-based office “will focus on securing opportunities in the film and television space.”

Death Stranding originally launched in 2019 as the first title from renowned Metal Gear director Hideo Kojima following his much-publicized departure from Konami. (It has since been re-released on both the PC and PS5.) While he’s best known for his work in games, it’s also no secret that Kojima is a huge movie fan, something that often bleeds into his gaming work. Death Stranding featured the likes of Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux, and Kojima previously partnered with Guillermo del Toro on a canceled Silent Hill game.

Given this history, a film and TV division makes a lot of sense. “Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond video games and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces,” Kojima Productions business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what the studio’s first post-Death Stranding project will be — though you can always check out these Kojima-designed sunglasses next year.