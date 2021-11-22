Analogue Pocket preorders will ship December 13th

Analogue Pocket preorders will start shipping on December 13th. In a brief blog post, Analogue, manufacturers of the retro handheld Pocket, wrote, “Due to unprecedented shipping congestion, your order will ship and be delivered between December 14th - December 30th.”

If you’re unable to accept delivery during that window, the company also outlined steps you can take to defer shipping until after January 3rd, 2022.

Customers who preordered the Pocket will receive an email with more information.

The Analogue Pocket, which has the ability to play cartridges from the Game Boy family and the Sega Game Gear, was delayed numerous times due to global electronics component shortages brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other handhelds like the Steam Deck and the Playdate faced similar delays, with neither having a firm release date in sight. The handheld was originally slated for a 2020 release before being pushed to May 2021, then October 2021. In September, the company stated the Pocket would finally start shipping in December, but no firm date was announced.