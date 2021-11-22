TikTok is now available on Samsung and LG TVs, Android TV devices

TikTok is expanding its presence on TV screens in a major way. After initially launching in North America on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, the TikTok TV app is today available on Samsung and LG smart TVs — plus Android TV devices, including the Chromecast with Google TV.

Whereas the massively popular mobile app is intended for “little bursts of joy,” TikTok says its big-screen software is optimized for “a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from our For You and Following feeds on the big screen. This includes the most liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals.” There’s a Discover section in the TV app, as well. TikTok videos can be up to three minutes in length.

Related The Verge Guide to TikTok

Beyond North America, TikTok has been available on Samsung TVs and Fire TV in the UK since 2020. The app surpassed 1 billion active monthly users in September, and on Android, it has reportedly overtaken YouTube for average watch time in the US. Now you can immerse yourself in the ByteDance-owned company’s much-celebrated algorithm on the largest, nicest screen in your home.