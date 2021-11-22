Prime Gaming is giving away EA games over the next few months

Amazon and EA will be giving away free PC games and content through Amazon’s Prime Gaming program for the next few months, so it may be time to check in on the gaming service if you’ve forgotten that it comes included with Prime. This month, Prime subscribers will be able to get a free Origin code for the surprisingly decent remaster of 2010’s Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, and Amazon says that four more of EA’s “most popular titles” will be coming in 2022 (though given the starting game, it may be worth keeping your expectations in check).

If it’s still November when you’re reading this, you can also snag EA’s Dragon Age Inquisition for free from Prime Gaming. Amazon’s partnership with EA also includes skins for games like Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042, as well as some additional content for EA Sports games that’ll be “rolling out over the coming months.”

EA games aren’t the only ones on offer

As usual, you’ll also be able to get a number of other free games with Prime Gaming as well. The games available in December probably won’t blow your mind but should be good romps for any holiday vacations you have coming up; there’s Frostpunk, Journey to the Savage Planet, Football Manager 2021, and TellTale’s take on the beloved Monkey Island series, Tales of Monkey Island. Also included are:

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

YouTubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (what a name)

Amazon hasn’t said what EA games will be coming next, but it’s probably worth keeping an eye on. As maligned as the publisher can be (oftentimes for good reasons), it does have some solid titles, and it’d be hard to complain about getting them for free. Personally, I’m crossing my fingers that the collection of remastered Command & Conquer games will be one of the upcoming free titles so I can get a sweet, sweet hit of nostalgia.