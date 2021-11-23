Spotify’s Netflix hub includes some exclusive audio extras

Spotify has introduced a new hub that’s home to all the music from Netflix’s shows and movies. A post on Spotify’s newsroom explains that both free and premium users can access the Netflix hub by searching for “Netflix” on Spotify.

There, you’ll find official playlists from Netflix TV shows like La Casa de Papel, On My Block, and Bridgerton, along with the official soundtracks from Cowboy Bebop, Bruised, Squid Game, and more. It also includes some of Netflix’s official podcasts, such as Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is a Daily Joke, 10/10 (Would Recommend), and The Crown: The Official Podcast, all of which you can access from this single location.

Spotify has rolled out an “enhanced album experience” for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall

Spotify has also rolled out an “enhanced album experience” for the streaming platform’s new film, The Harder They Fall. This gives you access to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie’s soundtrack, which includes songs from Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Koffee, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Aside from all that, Spotify has added new content to its La Casa De Papel page (which doesn’t seem to be working at the moment) and is even offering a quiz that’s supposed to match your personality with a La Banda character from the show and an accompanying soundtrack.

Netflix isn’t the first entertainment giant that Spotify has collaborated with. In 2019, Spotify launched its Disney hub, which contains official Disney playlists, soundtracks, and Disney-themed podcasts.