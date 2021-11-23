Xbox’s 20th Anniversary museum is a metaverse full of achievements and mistakes

Microsoft has created an Xbox metaverse museum where you can roam around and discover the history of Xbox consoles. It’s designed to celebrate 20 years of Xbox and includes some infamous mistakes like the Xbox 360 red ring of death or Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Nintendo in spring 2000.

As you roam around this Xbox museum, you’ll see fellow Xbox players interacting with the digital exhibits and charting the progress of the original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and the latest Xbox Series X / S consoles. Each moment in the 20-year timeline has an associated story, usually with a video documenting the milestone.

There’s even a personal Xbox museum, so if you’ve ever owned an Xbox console, you can look back at what games you played first on certain consoles, the number of games you’ve played, and even when you first signed into Xbox Live. For some reason, Pac-Man was one of the first games I played on Xbox 360, and I apparently first signed into Xbox Live 18 years ago.

You can explore a total of 132 moments in Xbox history throughout the metaverse museum and navigate around using WASD on a keyboard. Each moment has its own link, and you can even share your own anniversary museum section with others.