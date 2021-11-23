Amid calls for CEO resignation, Activision Blizzard announces a workplace committee

In the fight against ongoing allegations of harassment, discrimination, and complaints of insufficient action to address such allegations, Activision Blizzard’s board of directors has announced that the publisher is forming a new committee.

The Activision Blizzard board of directors today announced that it has formed a ‘Workplace Responsibility Committee,’ initially comprised of two independent directors, to oversee the company’s progress in successfully implementing its new policies, procedures, and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the company.

The press release — delivered at an extremely late hour during an employee holiday week granted hours before the release of a damning Wall Street Journal report — seemingly reaffirms the board’s support for CEO Bobby Kotick, even as major publishers express concern about and evaluate relationships with Activision Blizzard.

Late last week, Nintendo joined Microsoft and PlayStation to become the latest publisher to internally criticize the company. According to a report from Fanbyte, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser wrote an email saying, “I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values, and policies.”

Activision Blizzard’s new committee will ensure regular progress updates to the board concerning key accountability measures while promising to add a “new, diverse director to the board.” Meanwhile, as external pressure mounts, a cohort of shareholders have demanded Kotick’s resignation while employees staged a second walkout and created a petition with over 1,800 signatures similarly demanding the CEO step down.