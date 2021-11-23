The ridiculously overpowered Asus ROG 5S gaming phones are now available in the US

The Asus ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro are finally available in the US. You can snag the 5S model with 16GB of RAM for $1,099 on Amazon and Mobile Advance. The 5S model also has an option for 12GB of RAM, but there’s currently no option to order that one on either site.

On the higher end of the scale, the 5S Pro packs 18GB of RAM and goes for $1,299 on Amazon and Mobile Advance. Just keep in mind that while you can get the 5S in both black and white, the 5S Pro only comes in black.

Both gaming phones have the Snapdragon 888 Plus, which should offer a small boost in performance when compared to the standard Snapdragon 888 that the Asus ROG Phone 5 and 5 Ultimate come with. The 5S and 5S Pro also offer an improved 360Hz touch-sampling rate, as opposed to 300Hz in previous ROG Phone 5 models. Other than that, the phones offer similar specs to the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, such as a 6.78-inch display, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,000mAh battery, and a 64MP camera, which you can check out in our full review.

Before arriving in the US, the ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro initially went on sale in Taiwan in August, later reaching European markets in early November.