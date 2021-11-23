Apple sues NSO Group for attacking iPhones with Pegasus spyware

Now Apple has followed WhatsApp and its parent company Meta (formerly known as Facebook) in suing Pegasus spyware maker NSO Group. Along with promising new information about how NSO Group infected its targets iPhones, the company says it’s “seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.”

Pegasus spyware is designed to let governments remotely access a phone’s microphones, cameras and other data on both iPhones and Androids, according to Apple’s press release. It’s also designed to be able to infect phones without requiring any action from the user, and without leaving a trace, according to reports that came out earlier this year from a journalistic coalition called the Pegasus Project

Apple says that, thanks to improvements it’s made to iOS 15 security, it “has not observed any evidence of successful remote attacks against devices running iOS 15 and later versions.” When the Pegasus Project was publishing its reports in July, Amnesty International said that the latest versions of iOS (at the time iOS 14.6) were susceptible to attack.

For more information about the reporting done on Pegasus, its capabilities, and its potential targets, see our explainer.

NSO was recently added to the US Entity List, which limits the ways American companies can sell or provide their technology to the company.

Developing...