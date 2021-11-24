Twitter updates iOS app to stop tweets disappearing mid-read

Twitter has updated its iOS app to prevent those annoying situations where tweets disappear as you’re trying to read them, the company has announced. “Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!” the company tweeted.

The updates made on iOS follow similar improvements made on the web version of Twitter last week. Twitter explained that tweets can disappear when replies are being added to an ongoing conversation, because this would push existing tweets up the timeline. “We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it,” the company said in September.

We’ve made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2021

The changes have come during an unusually busy year for Twitter, where it’s been adding major new features on an almost monthly basis. Earlier this month it added a new summary of popular articles for subscribers of Twitter Blue, a paid service that itself only launched in June this year. Other major new features to have been widely released this year include Super Follows, Spaces, and a new button to simplify the process of subscribing to newsletters.