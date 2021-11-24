WhatsApp on the web gets a built-in sticker maker

WhatsApp’s web version has been updated with a built-in custom Sticker Maker, which lets you turn ordinary images from your computer into stickers that can be sent via the messaging service. To access it, click the paperclip (attachments) icon, select Sticker, and then pick an image to upload. As well as WhatsApp’s web version, the feature is also coming to its Desktop apps in the next week.

Once uploaded, images can be edited to turn them into the perfect sticker. An outline can be drawn around a picture’s subject to cut out the background, and images can also be cropped (though always in a square aspect ratio). Emoji, text, and additional WhatsApp stickers can also be layered on top of your sticker creations.

Being able to make your own stickers on WhatsApp is nothing new, and there are a whole range of third-party apps available on iOS and Android dedicated to the task. But it’s a convenient feature to have built directly into the service’s desktop and web versions, especially since they let you edit images with the precision of a mouse pointer.