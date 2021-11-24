Battle.net is partially down and Blizzard says it’s a DDoS attack

If you’re unable to sign into Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net, the online service underpinning Overwatch, Call of Duty: Warzone, Hearthstone, Diablo’s online features and more, that’s because it’s experiencing some significant issues — ones which Blizzard is currently pinning on a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, where servers get overwhelmed with traffic.

Blizzard is stating that it’s a DDoS on its verified customer service Twitter account, and additionally in a “Breaking News” item you may see in the PC Battle.net client when you attempt to sign in.

[#BNet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 24, 2021

If you do manage to get in, you may get placed into a queue, like this:

On DownDetector, outage reports seem to have spiked across a number of Activision Blizzard properties, with thousands reporting Battle.net is down but only hundreds complaining about individual Blizzard games losing service. We’re not seeing the typical number of reports we see on Twitter when a game goes down, either, so it seems clear this is not a full outage, and the “high latency and disconnections” are likely not affecting the majority of players.

It’s also not clear if this extends to console, or just PC users. We’re reaching out to Activision Blizzard for comment and more details.

Blizzard appears to have tweeted, and then deleted a tweet, about the DDoS attacks being over. We found this in Google’s cache:

Developing...