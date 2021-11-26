In Animal Crossing, holiday shopping is ‘Nook Friday,’ not Black Friday

Today through November 30th (next Tuesday), some of our favorite virtual shopkeepers are having a “Nook Friday” sale in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (via Eurogamer). If you’ve been drawn back in by the game’s recent update, it could be a chance to save 30 percent on items for your island or on in-game gifts — I’m currently trying to decide whether my wife would rather have a virtual train set, or a real-life air fryer.

In the spirit of the holidays, you could also pick up some virtual presents for friends, particularly if Timmy and Tommy stock items you know would fit perfectly in their kitchen (a room they may actually use now thanks to the new cooking mechanic). You can check out our sister site Polygon’s full guide to mailing gifts in ACNH, but the TL;DR is that you go to Dodo Airlines and interact with the card rack. From there, you attach items using the gift icon, letting you send your friend a thrifty (yet thoughtful) present.

If, for some reason, your friends and family would prefer “real life” gifts, stay tuned to The Verge today, where we’re keeping track of the best Black Friday deals. We’ve even got a live blog if you’re the type of person who wants to get a jump on deals.