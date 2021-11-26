 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

In Animal Crossing, holiday shopping is ‘Nook Friday,’ not Black Friday

30 percent off everything? What a deal!

By Mitchell Clark

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Image of Nook’s Cranny with sale signs on its windows.

Today through November 30th (next Tuesday), some of our favorite virtual shopkeepers are having a “Nook Friday” sale in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (via Eurogamer). If you’ve been drawn back in by the game’s recent update, it could be a chance to save 30 percent on items for your island or on in-game gifts — I’m currently trying to decide whether my wife would rather have a virtual train set, or a real-life air fryer.

In the spirit of the holidays, you could also pick up some virtual presents for friends, particularly if Timmy and Tommy stock items you know would fit perfectly in their kitchen (a room they may actually use now thanks to the new cooking mechanic). You can check out our sister site Polygon’s full guide to mailing gifts in ACNH, but the TL;DR is that you go to Dodo Airlines and interact with the card rack. From there, you attach items using the gift icon, letting you send your friend a thrifty (yet thoughtful) present.

Timmy telling the player that “from now until November 30th, everything in the Nook shop is marked down 30 percent.”
Got anything that’s free though?

If, for some reason, your friends and family would prefer “real life” gifts, stay tuned to The Verge today, where we’re keeping track of the best Black Friday deals. We’ve even got a live blog if you’re the type of person who wants to get a jump on deals.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...