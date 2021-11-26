Four gaming PCs you might actually buy for an RTX 3080, 3070 Ti or 3060 Ti on Black Friday

Good gaming GPUs are still selling for ridiculous sums on eBay, because they’re practically impossible to find at retail — particularly for anything close to their MSRP. But if you’re willing to buy an entire prebuilt gaming PC instead, there are four specific Black Friday deals I think are worthy of bringing to your attention.
RTX 3080
You can get this true 4K graphics card in one specific configuration of the HP Omen 30L (GT13-1380z) for just $1,611, paired with an AMD Ryzen 5600X and, admittedly, a paltry 8GB of RAM and a very small 256GB SSD that you’ll probably want to upgrade later.
You won’t see that GPU or that price when you first click the link; you’ll need to add the $40 premium for the case with the 800W power supply first, then select the RTX 3080 graphics card. To get the full discount, add the coupon code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
We saw the RTX 3080 fetching an average of $1,773 on eBay last week — just for the graphics card by itself.
RTX 3070 Ti
NZXT’s handsome $1,799 Streaming Plus PC might be more expensive than HP’s 3080 offering, but it pairs the RTX 3070 Ti with the more multitasking savvy AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU — and at 16GB/1TB it’s got twice the RAM and quadruple the SSD storage of HP’s desktop, plus what I think is a much more attractive design. It’s also got a 750W Gold-certified power supply and a two-year warranty.
No coupon code needed here; you’ll see the $1799 price at checkout.
RTX 3060 Ti
Two worthy options here:
- $1,188 for an HP Omen 25L (GT12-1340m) with an AMD Ryzen 5600X, RTX 3060 Ti, a 600W PSU, and the same 8GB/256GB RAM and storage as its larger cousin. Again, you’ll enter HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
- $1,372 for this Alienware Aurora R12 with a 3060 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an 11th-gen Core i7-11700F. Unless you’re on a serious budget or ecstatic about AMD processors, I think this is the better deal over HP, with more-than-your-money’s-worth of extra memory and storage, a similarly capable processor with a couple extra cores and an easy-to-upgrade toolless chassis design. If I were in the market, it’s the one I’d buy myself.