Amazon has PS5 consoles in stock again (update: sold out)

Getting a PS5 from Amazon requires quick fingers, a lot of luck and an Amazon Prime subscription.

By Taylor Lyles

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Update November 27th, 2:20PM ET: Amazon has sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date when we hear of another round of restocks.

Sony’s latest gaming console, the PS5, is one of many gaming gadgets that are hard to find in stock right now due to mostly online-only sales. If you are trying to get your hands on one, Amazon has restocked PS5 consoles right now, while supplies last (these links will help you add it directly to your cart — Disc, Digital). The consoles are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers, continuing a trend of retailers restricting access to consoles for paying subscribers only. If you can’t add it to your cart, keep trying, occasionally the sites restock over a period of a few minutes. We will update this post once Amazon confirms it’s out of stock.

I strongly suggest buying a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus, as the perks of having a subscription are great for PS5 users. Most notably, it nets you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a digital library of some of the most popular first- and third-party titles released on the PS4 such as Bloodborne and The Last of Us Remastered. I also advise picking up an extra DualSense controller.

Sony DualSense Controller

  • $69
  • $70
  • 2% off

First, there’s the controller. Every new PS5 includes one DualSense controller. Unlike the DualShock controllers, the DualSense has a two-color scheme and a more ergonomic design. The controller also features adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback, with some games taking advantage of the controller’s features to provide more immersion.

In addition to working with the PS5, the DualSense can connect to Android and iOS devices wirelessly. The controller will also connect wirelessly to a PC if your computer supports Bluetooth. If not, you can connect the DualSense to a PC using a USB cable.

The white controller usually retails for around $70, but sometimes you can find it on sale for $60 — the same goes for the new midnight black and cosmic red shades unveiled in May. The DualSense is a good successor to the PS4’s controller, given all the improvements that come with it. If you already owned a PS4 or own a DualShock 4, however, you can still use the controller on the PS5, but it will only work while playing PS4 games.

PlayStation 5 deals

While you might not be able to find a PS5 console in time for the holidays (fingers are crossed for you, though), you can at least stock up on games and accessories that would normally cost you more than they do right now. Keep in mind that all of the deals below (with the exception of the digital games from the PlayStation Store) are the disc versions of the games, requiring the $500 PS5 console that has a disc drive. Here are the best deals currently running:

