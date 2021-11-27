Amazon has PS5 consoles in stock again (update: sold out)

Update November 27th, 2:20PM ET: Amazon has sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date when we hear of another round of restocks.

Sony’s latest gaming console, the PS5, is one of many gaming gadgets that are hard to find in stock right now due to mostly online-only sales. If you are trying to get your hands on one, Amazon has restocked PS5 consoles right now, while supplies last (these links will help you add it directly to your cart — Disc, Digital). The consoles are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers, continuing a trend of retailers restricting access to consoles for paying subscribers only. If you can’t add it to your cart, keep trying, occasionally the sites restock over a period of a few minutes. We will update this post once Amazon confirms it’s out of stock.

I strongly suggest buying a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus, as the perks of having a subscription are great for PS5 users. Most notably, it nets you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a digital library of some of the most popular first- and third-party titles released on the PS4 such as Bloodborne and The Last of Us Remastered. I also advise picking up an extra DualSense controller.

PlayStation 5 deals

While you might not be able to find a PS5 console in time for the holidays (fingers are crossed for you, though), you can at least stock up on games and accessories that would normally cost you more than they do right now. Keep in mind that all of the deals below (with the exception of the digital games from the PlayStation Store) are the disc versions of the games, requiring the $500 PS5 console that has a disc drive. Here are the best deals currently running: