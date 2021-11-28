Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is up to $500 off at Best Buy

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the company’s lowest-priced foldable yet at its normal $999.99, but today you can get the trendy phone for way, way less than that. In an early Cyber Monday 2021 deal, the unlocked Z Flip 3 is available from Best Buy for $599.99 if you activate service on the device with your purchase.

That’s a colossal $400 discount from the Flip 3’s regular price and brings it on par with something like the Pixel 6. Google’s phone is terrific, but it certainly doesn’t have the cool factor of a folding screen. Verizon and AT&T customers can both get that price for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 $600

$1,000

41% off Samsung’s sleek, stylish Galaxy Flip 3 can be folded in half for easy carrying in your pocket and has a useful outer display for checking your notifications when it’s closed. The phone is also water resistant, has excellent performance, and includes wireless charging. $600 at Best Buy

In certain cases, you can save even more. Activating a new line of service on T-Mobile / Sprint brings the price down to $499.99 for the unlocked Z Flip 3. If you can deal with some carrier bloatware, the Verizon model is also discounted to $499.99 if you’re eligible for an upgrade.

Related The best Cyber Monday deals happening now

Take a look at our review of the Z Flip 3 and you’ll find that my colleague Dan Seifert praised Samsung’s first truly mainstream foldable for its excellent screen, snappy performance, water resistance, and compact size when folded up. If there’s one weak point of the phone, its battery life is merely average among the competition. But there’s no denying the sleek look of this thing — and that cream color still looks just as fantastic now as when Samsung announced it, though the deal applies to the black, green, and lavender colors if those are more your style.