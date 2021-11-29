CD Projekt Red promises Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update is still ‘on track,’ for real this time

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red assured investors and players during its latest quarterly earnings that the already-delayed next-gen update for the game is “on track” for the first quarter of 2022. CDPR originally announced a late 2021 target launch for the update in September but said in October that the release would slip into next year.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a famously rocky launch, and CDPR has released multiple updates and hotfixes to address many of the game’s issues. But it’s seen a recent surge in popularity; it was one of the top sellers on Steam last week, according to SteamDB, possibly buoyed by a 50 percent price cut as part of Steam’s Autumn Sale. (It’s currently 50 percent off on the PlayStation and Xbox stores as well, if you’d prefer to play the game on a console.)

#SteamTopSellers for week ending 28 November 2021:



#1 - Farming Simulator 22

#2 - Battlefield™ 2042

#3 - Cyberpunk 2077

#4 - Red Dead Redemption 2

#5 - Valve Index VR Kithttps://t.co/xKGeZySbAK — SteamDB (@SteamDB) November 28, 2021

The also-delayed next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is similarly still on track for the second quarter of 2022, CDPR said. Both next-gen updates will be free for people who already own the games.