 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CD Projekt Red promises Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update is still ‘on track,’ for real this time

New, 8 comments

It’s set for launch in the first quarter of 2022

By Jay Peters

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A screenshot from Cyberpunk 2077.
Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red assured investors and players during its latest quarterly earnings that the already-delayed next-gen update for the game is “on track” for the first quarter of 2022. CDPR originally announced a late 2021 target launch for the update in September but said in October that the release would slip into next year.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a famously rocky launch, and CDPR has released multiple updates and hotfixes to address many of the game’s issues. But it’s seen a recent surge in popularity; it was one of the top sellers on Steam last week, according to SteamDB, possibly buoyed by a 50 percent price cut as part of Steam’s Autumn Sale. (It’s currently 50 percent off on the PlayStation and Xbox stores as well, if you’d prefer to play the game on a console.)

The also-delayed next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is similarly still on track for the second quarter of 2022, CDPR said. Both next-gen updates will be free for people who already own the games.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...