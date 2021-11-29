Miami rescinds its short-lived ban on shared electric scooters

The Miami City Commission voted to end its short-lived ban on shared electric scooters Monday after some new safety measures were put in place.

Early this month, the commission voted 4 to 5 to end the city’s multiyear scooter pilot, citing blocked sidewalks and the risk posed by untrained riders on busy streets. The companies that operate shared scooters, including Lime and Spin, argued that their services helped reduce car usage, connect residents to transit hubs, and bring extra revenue to the city.

That message appears to have gotten through. On Monday, the commission voted 3 to 1 to rescind the ban on the condition that new safety regulations would be implemented.

“Change is coming; it’s going to happen anyway. Regulate it,” Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla said, according to WPLG Local 10. The new rules include authorizing police officers to enforce speed limits.

Bruno Lopes, senior manager for government relations at Lime, said the news comes as a relief to the company’s customers and employees. “We look forward to working closely with the commissioners and Mayor Suarez to develop a permanent program that prioritizes safety for riders and non-riders alike,” Lopes said in a statement.