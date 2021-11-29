Many T-Mobile customers report they can’t call Verizon, AT&T, or other T-Mobile numbers

T-Mobile customers have been reporting issues making and receiving calls all afternoon, with problems frequently linked to Verizon numbers. This all started around 2PM ET this afternoon, with hotspots showing in most major metro areas on Downdectector. Initial reports suggested Verizon might be having issues, but Verizon spokesperson Kevin King tells The Verge that its network is operating “business as usual.”

User reports indicate T-Mobile is having problems since 1:49 PM EST. https://t.co/LExjRid785 RT if you're also having problems #TMobiledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 29, 2021

A number of users on Twitter have been complaining about the outage, with T-Mobile customers frequently raising concerns about calling other networks and, in some cases, even other T-Mobile customers. The reported problems range from instantly dropped calls, to “all circuits are busy” messages, to lag even when people are able to get a connection.

A test call between one T-Mobile prepaid number and a Verizon number worked for us, but posts across social media continue to note issues.

We haven’t seen widespread reports of AT&T issues, other than from T-Mobile customers who are having problems calling out. T-Mobile has not responded to requests for comment from The Verge.