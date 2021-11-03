Nintendo releases Animal Crossing’s big 2.0 update early

The major 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available to download, which is somewhat surprising because Nintendo previously said it wouldn’t be released until November 5th. That means you’ll be able to dive into all the new features two days earlier than expected.

The free 2.0 update was announced last month in a Nintendo Direct presentation. It includes a ton of expanded functionality including new house exterior designs, boat tours to other islands, more item, storage, a “pro” camera mode, the ability to cook food with grown ingredients, and more. Perhaps the most anticipated addition is Brewster’s coffee shop, a notable omission from the base game.

In addition to the free update Nintendo announced a $24.99 expansion called Happy Home Paradise, but as of writing it’s not yet accessible in-game — though the eShop still lists it for pre-load. Access to the extra paid content will also be included with the Nintendo Switch Online “expansion pack” that features N64 and Sega Genesis games, but it isn’t available to subscribers of that service yet either.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. As of June 30th, Nintendo had sold 33.89 million copies.