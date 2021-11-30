BBC iPlayer finally arrives on PS5 with 4K support

The BBC is finally bringing its iPlayer app to the PS5 in the UK today, more than a year after the console’s original release. Brits have been waiting patiently for BBC iPlayer on the PS5, especially as the app is already available on more than 15,000 devices, including Xbox Series X / S consoles.

The BBC iPlayer app is now available in the media tab on the PS5 home screen, and it includes support for streaming 4K content from the service. “From today, PS5 owners can add the BBC iPlayer app by going to the Media tab on the PS5 home screen and selecting BBC iPlayer from the All Apps section,” explains Neil Hall, head of product at BBC iPlayer. “This will add BBC iPlayer to the apps library and make it available to use direct from the PlayStation home screen.”

The iPlayer app for PS5 arrives just in time for the influx of Christmas TV shows, movies, and season finale of Doctor Who: Flux.