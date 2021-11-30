Rocket League’s mobile spinoff is now available worldwide

Rocket League Sideswipe, a mobile version of the popular car-based soccer game, is now available on iOS and Android. The game started rolling out on November 15th in Oceania, but is now available worldwide, albeit in a “pre-season” mode ahead of Season 1’s kickoff at an unannounced later date, according to 9to5Google.

The free to play game, which was first announced in March, is a simplified version of the original Rocket League released in 2015. The biggest change is that the mobile version is played in 2D, rather than offering a fully three-dimensional stadium to drive around. You control your car with a virtual joystick on the left side of the screen, while buttons on the right handle jumping and boost. with touch controls.

Rocket League Sideswipe.



Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl — Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021

Unlike in regular Rocket League, the car’s boost auto-regenerates, so there’s no need to seek out recharging pads, and teams are limited to a maximum of two players per side. Available game styles include the game’s standard soccer mode as well as a basketball-style “Hoops” version.

If that sounds tempting, you can download Sideswipe on iOS and Android now.