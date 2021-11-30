Rocket League’s mobile spinoff is now available worldwide

Rocket League Sideswipe, a mobile version of the popular car-based soccer game, is now available on iOS and Android. The game started rolling out on November 15th in Oceania, but is now available worldwide, albeit in a “pre-season” mode ahead of Season 1’s kickoff at an unannounced later date, according to 9to5Google.
The free to play game, which was first announced in March, is a simplified version of the original Rocket League released in 2015. The biggest change is that the mobile version is played in 2D, rather than offering a fully three-dimensional stadium to drive around. You control your car with a virtual joystick on the left side of the screen, while buttons on the right handle jumping and boost. with touch controls.
Rocket League Sideswipe.— Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021
Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl
Unlike in regular Rocket League, the car’s boost auto-regenerates, so there’s no need to seek out recharging pads, and teams are limited to a maximum of two players per side. Available game styles include the game’s standard soccer mode as well as a basketball-style “Hoops” version.
If that sounds tempting, you can download Sideswipe on iOS and Android now.
