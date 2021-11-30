Netflix’s genre slate for 2022 includes The Sandman and The Witcher: Blood Origin

Netflix still has some big releases in store this year — including Don’t Look Up and the second season of The Witcher — but the streaming service is also looking forward to its 2022 lineup. Today, the company released its slate for genre shows and movies coming next year, and while we knew some of them (last month, Netflix revealed that Stranger Things 4 would be coming out next summer), there were also some new confirmations. Most notably, both the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and The Witcher spinoff Blood Origin will debut on the streaming service in 2022.

Outside of those heavy hitters, there are also plenty of shows returning — Alice in Borderland’s season 2, Locke & Key season 3, The Umbrella Academy season 3 — along with gaming adaptations, including The Cuphead Show, a live-action Resident Evil series, an animated Magic: The Gathering show, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from the acclaimed Studio Trigger. Rounding out the selection are some horror titles, including vampire hunting romance First Kill and The Midnight Club, the latest series from Midnight Mass and Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan.

Most of the releases don’t have specific dates attached to them yet, but here’s the full list of genre stories coming to Netflix in 2022.