GTA Trilogy’s next big patch fixes spelling errors, rain, and CJ’s face covering the camera

Rockstar’s next Title Update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition looks to address a huge list of issues with the buggy remasters.

The game has had a rough launch, and many of the fixes appear to clean up some of the more meme-worthy problems with the games. A lot of the fixes are about rain. Many spelling errors have apparently been fixed. I spotted two fixes for “a hole in the game world” in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition. There are also two fixes for CJ’s face obscuring the camera in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, which (sadly) may address the absolutely incredible bug shown in this video:

I've changed my mind, the GTA remasters are perfect.



— Megan Fox ( OUT NOW) (@glassbottommeg) November 12, 2021

The patch also brings “stability improvements,” fixes some textures, and adds a cinematic camera mode. You can read the full list of fixes for Title Update 1.03 on Rockstar’s website. Rockstar says the update is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC and that it will be available for the Nintendo Switch “in the coming days.”

Rockstar apologized for the rocky launch a little over a week after the game’s November 11th release date. “The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect,” the company said. “We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward.”