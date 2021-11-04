T-Mobile is giving customers a free year of Paramount Plus

T-Mobile is once again offering its customers a free streaming deal: starting on November 9th, any T-Mobile or Sprint customer (new or existing) on post-paid cellular or home internet plans can sign up to get a free year’s subscription of Paramount Plus Essential.

As always, there are caveats for the deal. The promotion only includes access to Paramount Plus’ Essential plan, which typically costs $4.99 per month and has “limited commercial interruptions.” Additionally, unlike the $9.99 per month Premium plan, it doesn’t include a live feed of your local CBS station, although NFL and Champions League games are still available on the lower tier.

For new Paramount Plus subscribers, or customers who are already subscribed to the Essential monthly plan, you’ll be able to go to T-Mobile’s promotional site on November 9th, log into your account, and either sign up for a free account or get a coupon code for your existing Paramount Plus subscription.

If you’re a Premium customer looking to take advantage of the deal or bought an annual subscription to the service, you’ll have to cancel your existing account, wait until the end of your billing cycle, and then make a new account through the T-Mobile offer. (Additionally, if you’re on the grandfathered in “Limited Commercials plan” from CBS All Access, Paramount Plus warns that you won’t be able to get it back if you do cancel.)

“Paramount Plus will not send a reminder alerting you of your upcoming offer expiring.”

Additionally, in order to sign up for the deal, you’ll have to give Paramount Plus your credit card information — which the company will use to start charging you for your subscription after the year is up. And in a rather off-putting move, the promotional page clearly warns that “Paramount Plus will not send a reminder alerting you of your upcoming offer expiring,” — so you’ll want to make sure you keep an eye on when your free year is up if you’re looking to avoid getting charged.

The new deal is by no means T-Mobile’s first free streaming promotion: the company has given unlimited customers free Netflix for years and recently offered Magenta and Magenta Plus subscribers a free year of Apple TV Plus, too. It even once gave customers with multiple active lines a year of free Quibi access (although, given that Quibi only lasted for seven months, that may not have been the best of deals.)