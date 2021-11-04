The Verge Wins The New York Emmy Award For Best Short Form Content in Health

On October 30, 2021, The Verge won a New York Emmy Award in best short-form content for its health documentary, “We Went Into The Sewers To Track the Coronavirus.” The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, announced the winners of the 64th Annual New York Emmys over the weekend at a live-streamed gala event. The short-form documentary took the Verge Science team to New York City’s largest sewage plant, where they helped scientists track the coronavirus by testing sewage water. The members of The Verge’s video team recognized for their work are: Senior Producer William Poor; Director Alex Parkin; Director Cory Zapatka; Producer Mariya Abdulkaf, Audio Mixer Andrew Marino, Reporter Nicole Wetsman, Production Coordinator Sarah Smithers, Executive Producer Eleanor Donovan; and Social Media Manager Dilpreet Kainth.

Verge’s executive producer Eleanor Donovan said of the win, “I’m thrilled to see our video journalism recognized in this way, especially as this production literally took our team to the depths of a New York City sewer as part of The Verge’s continuing Covid-19 coverage.”

Last month, The Verge launched its first OTT app in 4K across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV, including a new exclusive documentary “Springboard: The Secret History of the First Real Smartphone,” produced by executive editor Dieter Bohn and The Verge video team.. The new app includes years of The Verge videos including product reviews, feature reporting, and in-depth tech and science explainers.

To find out more about The Verge, its first ten and next ten years, check out The Verge’s editorial package online here.