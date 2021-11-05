It’s November, and the holiday shopping season is well upon us. Early Black Friday deals have already begun, and there’s sure to be a lot more in store for us come actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the hottest tickets of the season, just as they were last year, are the still-hard-to-get consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Today, we bring some good news for you. Walmart is launching a restock of Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles at 3PM ET / 12PM PT today, Friday, November 5th.

The consoles are hard enough to come by, but we don’t always get a drop of both Sony and Microsoft consoles at the same time — Walmart has been the only one doing so recently. Today’s restock will include the disc-based PlayStation 5 for $500 and its less-costly sibling, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $400. On the Microsoft front, Walmart’s offerings for today only include the top-tier Xbox Series X for $500.

We strongly advise creating or logging in to your Walmart account in advance of 3PM. Make sure you already have your correct billing and shipping information added to minimize potential risk of delays or issues during the checkout process. If you don’t land the console of your choice right at 3PM, be sure to keep trying as Walmart often releases more stock in 10-minute increments until it’s all cleared out.

Since buying a console is only one part of the equation, we have gone ahead and pulled together some key accessories, game subscriptions, and notable titles you might also consider during your purchase. Many of the options below are on sale or discounted, unlike the consoles, so you can save some money as you step into the latest gaming generation. We’ve even got an exclusive deal for Verge readers on a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, this weekend only or while supplies last, for just $38 from Eneba (use code PLUSYEAR at checkout). If picking up any of these accessories or titles at Walmart, add them to your cart ahead of time so you’re ready to go if you manage to nab a console.

Good luck, and happy gaming!

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less aproach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $500 at Walmart

Don’t forget to accessorize your new console of choice

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) $38

$60

37% off A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Currently, Eneba is offering Verge readers an exclusive deal of a 12-month subscription for $38 with the promo code PLUSYEAR at checkout. $38 at Eneba

$60 at Walmart

Deathloop (PS5, disc version) $40

$60

34% off The latest first-person shooter from Arkane Studios is its most stylish yet. Deathloop is a run-based game, and ironically, you play a Colt, someone who’s keen on breaking the game’s looping cycle. Though, there are forces working against you that definitely don’t want you to do that for reasons you’ll discover as you play. $40 at Walmart

$40 at Amazon

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller $139

$180

23% off The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite Controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, plus a swappable d-pad and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style in dozens of unique combinations. $139 at Walmart

$150 at Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Headset $89

$100

12% off You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth. $89 at Walmart

$89 at Best Buy

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) $51

$60

15% off Releasing November 9th, Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open world racing game developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $51 at Walmart (Preorder)

$60 at Amazon