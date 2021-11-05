Your dangerously slippery Pixel 6 or 6 Pro just arrived, and you’re scrambling to find an available case that will protect your new baby. Whether you are a MagSafe-curious Pixel owner or recently ditched your iPhone for the Pixel but have some MagSafe accessories you don’t want to waste, Moment’s (M)Force case for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be the bridge to more platform agnostic mobile accessories.

As a mobile accessory maker, Moment embraces the idea that its ecosystem of lenses and mounts for content creators should be compatible with different phone brands and models. After all, each case is compatible with Moment’s catalog of accessories that shares the same mount design — just like the way camera lenses work with various camera bodies. This is not the first time that Moment has made a cross-platform case: earlier this year, the company released some MagSafe-compatible cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21s.

According to Alec Ploof who is in charge of partnerships at Moment, the thought process to make its cases compatible with MagSafe was simple: “We included our proprietary M(Force) magnets into all of the Moment cases we made for iPhone 11, 12, & 13, so we figured to also include them in our new Pixel 6 or Samsung S21 cases to also make these devices compatible with our MagSafe mounting products.”

Unlike Moment’s previous cases that feature wood and canvas panels, there is just one case design for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s case with (M)Force. It’s all black and made of a textured and a “grippy material” called high-strength polycarbonate and TPU. Its three-layer exterior should protect your Pixel 6 from up to six-foot drops and even has a provision for a wrist strap (sold separately).

On the inside is a layer of premium microfiber liner that wraps around your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, as well as an array of 36 of Moment’s proprietary (M)Force magnets. Those magnets are equivalent to about 15lbs of force, so your MagSafe accessory should be able to attach easily yet securely to your Pixel.

Not only will this Moment case with (M)Force work with its Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe, it will be able to charge wirelessly with any battery that is Qi- and MagSafe-compatible. This means your Pixel 6 might just be able to make use of other Qi- and MagSafe-friendly accessories out there, like Anker’s adorable 8-in-1 637 Magnetic Charging Station. Just don’t expect to get 15W fast charging from Apple’s official MagSafe charger.

Both (M)Force cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available now on Moment’s website for $50. While the Pixel 6 case is currently in stock, the Pixel 6 Pro case won’t ship until December 4th due to the global supply shortage.