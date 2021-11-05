Twitter makes it easier to search tweets from specific accounts

Twitter has added a new search button on profile pages that makes it easier to search through tweets from a specific user. Social media consultant Matt Navarra noted that the button had started appearing for a small number of users last month, but now XDA Developers says that the feature has rolled out widely in the service’s iOS app.

Being able to limit a search to a single user’s tweets is not a new Twitter feature. You can achieve the same result by using the format “from:[Twitter handle] [search term]” in the regular Twitter search box. So, for example, if you wanted to search my (bad) tweets for every time I mentioned the word “keyboard,” you could tap the search icon in the app and enter:

from:jonporty keyboard

The new button makes life just a bit easier. It could be helpful if, for example, you want to find an article you vaguely remember someone tweeting about months ago but can’t remember the specifics of.

The new search button is a small example of the flurry of new features Twitter has been adding to its service in recent months. Just last week the platform rolled out the ability for iOS users globally to Super Follow Twitter accounts, meaning they’re now able to pay for access to bonus content from creators on the platform. That same month, Twitter also started letting anyone host one of its an audio-only Space chatrooms. Other new features include its Twitter Blue subscription service, and Communities.