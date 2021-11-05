Google Stadia will finally let you join multiplayer games without an invite

Google is finally allowing Stadia players to join multiplayer games without needing an invite. This basic feature is available on most console platforms and PC launchers, but it has taken Google nearly two years to add it to Stadia. A new support page confirms the feature is live in Far Cry 6 on Stadia, so friends can join you without you having to dig into menus and issue an invite.

Google mentions the feature is only available in “select games,” and is disabled by default. 9to5Google noticed that the feature is actually enabled by default, and we’ve confirmed it’s also been enabled on one of our Stadia accounts. The join without an invite feature is also available in the Stadia app for Android, and is available through the web version that runs on iOS.

Google has been gradually adding features to Stadia over the past two years since its launch, including a new 30-minute game trial for Hello Engineer last month. The future of Stadia still looks more like a whitelabel service for game developers and other companies looking to stream games, and last month AT&T started offering a browser-based version of Batman: Arkham Knight using Stadia’s technology.