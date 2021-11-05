Asus’s latest overkill gaming phones arrive in Europe with up to 18GB of RAM

Asus has announced pricing for the ROG Phone 5S series in Europe, following their launch in Taiwan in August. The ROG Phone 5S costs €999 for 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while €1,099 gets you a step-up model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The top of the line 5S Pro has an excessive 18GB of RAM and the same 512GB of storage and retails for €1,299. Meanwhile in the UK, Pocket-Lint reports that the 16GB model will cost £999, and the 18GB Pro model will set you back £1,099, but there’s no mention of pricing for the 12GB model.

The ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro are functionally minor updates to the ROG Phone 5 and 5 Ultimate that Asus released earlier this year. They have a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and their screens have a more responsive 360Hz touch-sampling rate (their 144Hz refresh rates are unchanged), but the core specs remain the same. They still have 6.78-inch 1080p displays, 6,000mAh batteries, and triple-rear camera array with 64-megapixel main sensors.

Although European pricing for the phones has now been announced, exact release dates seem to vary from country to country. In the UK, for example, Asus’ online store currently doesn’t offer links to preorder the phones. In France the 16GB model of the ROG Phone 5S is available to buy now, but the 12GB and 18GB RAM variants are due to ship on November 19th. We’re yet to hear about any US release plans for the new phones.