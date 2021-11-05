Vergecast: Microsoft’s metaverse, Beats Fit Pro review, and Craig Federighi on sideloading

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Alex Cranz, and Tom Warren discuss Microsoft’s take on the metaverse at the Ignite event this past week.
In the next segment, Verge editor Chris Welch joins the show to discuss his review of the Beats Fit Pro and how they may have the AirPods Pro beat.
In segment three, the crew discusses Apple senior vice president Craig Federighi’s speech at Web Summit 2021, where he spoke out against the European Commission’s proposed Digital Markets Act, which, if passed, would allow sideloading on the iPhone.
There’s a whole lot more discussed in this week’s episode of The Vergecast, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
