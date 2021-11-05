Microsoft fixes Windows 11 features failing due to an expired certificate

Microsoft has fixed several Windows 11 features failing to load after an expired certificate was discovered earlier this week. Some Windows 11 users haven’t been able to open apps like the Snipping Tool, touch keyboard, or emoji panel since a certificate expired on October 31st. Microsoft warned Windows 11 users about the problems earlier this week and has now released an out-of-band update today.

The issues also affected voice typing and the getting started and tips sections of Windows 11. Microsoft started testing a patch for the problems with Beta and Release Preview testers of Windows 11 late yesterday and has now released the fix for all Windows 11 users today.

Microsoft is releasing an Out-of-band (OOB) update (KB5008295) today to completely resolve a set of issues affecting the Snipping Tool, Touch Keyboard, some built-in apps and S Mode on Windows 11. https://t.co/8XaFZqRH3J — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) November 5, 2021

If you’re running Windows 11, you should be offered the KB5008295 update today, and it will automatically install from Windows Update. This patch does require a reboot, and Microsoft notes it will address all of the issues from the expired certificate, including the accounts page in Windows 11 with S mode failing to load.

Microsoft was relatively quick to address these problems after the company discovered the certificate issue on Monday. It’s unusual for Microsoft to issue out-of-band patches that aren’t security-related for its Windows operating systems, and this is one of the first emergency-style fixes for Windows 11.

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 patch comes just two weeks after the company had to issue a fix for AMD CPU performance in the OS. A bug was slowing performance on Ryzen processors by up to 15 percent in certain games.