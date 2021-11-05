Microsoft is hosting an education-focused event on November 9th

Microsoft is hosting an event next week focused on education technology. It’s taking place November 9th at 12PM ET.

Details are light, but here’s Microsoft’s description of the event:

Join us at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as we share an inside look at the latest tech solutions while examining gaps in learning left by the pandemic. Hear from Microsoft partners, school leaders and a few special guests, and learn about new and existing technology from Microsoft Education.

The event arrives just over a month after the company released Windows 11, its next major operating system. Perhaps the company will detail upcoming education-focused updates on the way for Windows 11.

Microsoft’s vague hint about “new and existing technology” indicates we could see new hardware revealed at the event as well. The company just revealed a wave of new Surface products at an event in September, but maybe the company isn’t done introducing new hardware in 2021 just yet.