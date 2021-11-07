Forza Horizon 5 will add on-screen sign language interpreters in a post-launch update

The developers of Forza Horizon 5 are planning to add on-screen sign language interpreters who would appear in a picture-in-picture display during the game’s cutscenes. The feature won’t be available when the game launches worldwide on November 9th, but Playground Games creative director Mike Brown wrote in a blog post on Xbox Wire that it would be “coming soon.”

“We’re constantly listening to the community to make Forza Horizon 5 an inclusive experience for everyone to enjoy,” Brown said in a blog post on Xbox Wire. “With this in mind, the team is excited to share we are also working on American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support for cinematics in Forza Horizon 5.” He didn’t offer an exact release date for the feature.

Forza Horizon 5 will have several other accessibility features available at launch. They include a game speed modification setting to play at reduced speeds when playing off line, a high contrast mode, a color blindness mode, customizable subtitles, a screen reader narrator who reads aloud text, buttons, and other game elements, and the ability to disable moving backgrounds.

“We want everyone in the world to be able to experience our game, and with more than an estimated 400 million gamers with disabilities across the globe, it is vital that all players be able to tailor their gameplay in a way that works best for them,” Brown wrote.

Forza Horizon 5 launches November 9th on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC. Those who bought the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle got access to play the game starting November 5th.