Disney Plus is giving away a month for $2 for new and returning streamers

Disney Plus is offering a pretty killer deal for streamers who may have left or have yet to try its service. For new and eligible returning subscribers, one month of Disney Plus will cost just $2.

The offer is one of several promotions the service has announced as part of its anticipated Disney Plus Day event taking place November 12th. In addition to offering a month of its service to eligible users for dirt cheap, subscribers can take advantage of special perks at its parks on Disney Plus Day. The perks include early entry to parks 30 minutes before opening at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, as well as free Disney PhotoPass photo downloads.

On the retail front, new merch will hit ShopDisney from across Disney franchises, including Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. Disney Plus subscribers can also take advantage of free shipping in the US and Europe from November 12th to November 14th. Disney ebooks, meanwhile, will be discounted to just $1 through November 17th. And the company is teaming up with Target to offer special giveaways when subscribers sign up in-store.

Disney is also partnering with Funko for 10 percent off Disney Plus products with the code DISNEYPLUSDAY. (The same code can be used at WizKids for a 5-percent discount on Disney products, which will ship with a Marvel-themed gift, from November 8th through November 14th.) Plus, New Star Wars Funko products will be made available at BringHometheBounty.com beginning at 6AM PT on November 12th.

In addition, participating AMC theaters will screen surprise Disney movies from November 12th through November 14th for $5 per ticket. You won’t know what you’re seeing until the show begins, and each screening will include a surprise short. Special concessions and a Disney Plus poster are included with the ticket price. More than 200 AMC theaters will be participating.

Lastly, it wouldn’t be an event in 2021 with some kind of NFT shenanigans, would it? Disney is partnering with VeVe to offer special NFTs of golden statues of characters from across the Disney family of brands and franchises, including The Simpsons. The NFT series launches November 7th, and an “ultra-rare” collectible will become available on Disney Plus Day.

Following the one-month $2 promotional pricing, Disney Plus will cost its regular $8 per month. So if you plan to swipe the service on the cheap and then bail, remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before it quadruples in price.