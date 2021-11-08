Nintendo’s early Black Friday deals on games and consoles kick off November 21st

Nintendo has shared the slate of early Black Friday deals it’ll offer starting on Sunday, November 21st. Like last year, the main attraction is the standard Nintendo Switch console that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. It all costs $299.99. Nintendo didn’t share whether the Switch console included is the V2 model with improved battery life, but last year’s Black Friday promotion included the V2. Still, we’ve reached out to Nintendo for confirmation. We’ll also be on the lookout for which retailers will offer this holiday bundle.

Several games will receive $20 discounts, including ones that don’t commonly see such a big price drop. Those include Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Astral Chain, and Paper Mario: The Origami King. In addition to those, several other must-haves are being knocked down to $40 (usually $60).

Here’s the list:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Kirby Star Allies

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Astral Chain

(Keep an eye out in case the digital versions of the games above are the same price as the physical version. If that’s the case, you might need a bigger microSD card to store more games on.)

You can also get big discounts on more interactive experiences for Switch, including Ring Fit Adventure for just $55 (usually $80) and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $60 (usually $100). These are the biggest discounts yet for either of these titles. Keep in mind that all of these deals will end on the following Saturday, November 27th.

Related The best early Black Friday deals you can get right now