Ford is already sold out of its electric crate motor but won’t say how many

Days after Ford started selling its first-ever electric crate motor, it already sold out (via Ford Authority). Ford just isn’t saying how many were sold.

Ford caught the attention of EV and Ford enthusiasts alike when it showcased the Eluminator in an all-electric 1978 F-100. The $3,900 crate motor is the same one that powers the Mustang Mach-E GT, sporting 480 horsepower with 634 pound-feet of torque. Batteries and other components aren’t included with the motor, although Ford plans on making those parts available individually.

“Demand has exceeded expectations,” a Ford spokesperson told The Verge. At this point, it remains unclear how e-crate motors were sold or if those numbers surpassed the typical sales for Ford’s gasoline-powered crate motors.

If you were hoping to get your hands on the Eluminator, whether to throw it in an existing build or to start a custom project, Ford notes that it will be back in stock soon. The Ford spokesperson told us that “interested customers can sign up online to be notified when they are available again to order” by entering an email or phone number on the Eluminator’s product page.