Apple will accept app updates during the holidays in a break from tradition

Apple will continue to accept App Store app submissions through the holidays, marking a shift from the company’s approach in the past. Typically, Apple doesn’t let developers make submissions through the App Store Connect portal for a few days around Christmas, meaning that they would have to rush to release apps or updates ahead of when many people receive new Apple devices or gift cards as holiday presents. With this change, it seems as if the App Store will hum along largely like you’re used to this holiday season.

However, Apple is already suggesting that developers try to stay ahead of things during one of the busiest times of the year. “Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early,” Apple said in a short post on its developer website. “Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27.”