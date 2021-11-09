The new Wyze Cam Floodlight offers a big field of view for a small price

Wyze, the brand that’s known for its budget-friendly line of smart home products, has just introduced a new affordable security device to its ecosystem: the Wyze Cam Floodlight.

The wired Wyze Cam Floodlight sits at a price of $84.99 (plus $14.99 for shipping), which is quite a bit lower when compared to other floodlight cams in the same range. Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, for example, sells for $179.99. On the higher end of the scale, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera costs $249.99, and the same goes for the feature-filled Ring Floodlight Cam Pro.

In terms of specs, it actually surpasses its direct competitor — the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus — and it’s also almost $100 less. The Wyze Cam Floodlight comes with three passive infrared (PIR) sensors, providing 270 degrees of motion detection. Through the Wyze app, you should be able to control the sensor’s coverage, sensitivity, and range, which maxes out at 30 feet. Its LEDs provide a total of 2,600 lumens and automatically turn off when the device senses daylight, as compared to 2,000 lumens and a 170-degree range in the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus.

What makes the Wyze Cam Floodlight unique is that it comes with an extra USB port so you can hook up a second Wyze Cam v3. Adding a separate camera lets you monitor a greater area while facing two different directions. It remains unclear how the video feed will look with an added camera or if having two will leave a blind spot. The Wyze Cam v3 supports 1080p video recording, as well as full-color night vision.

And if this Wyze Cam’s light doesn’t scare off intruders, its 105dB siren and speaker could. It also comes with two-way audio, allowing you to speak through the device and hear the person on the other end.

In terms of video storage, Wyze should support free cloud storage for the 12-second videos (with sound) it captures upon detecting motion. If you want to record all the time, you’ll have to purchase and add a microSD card to the floodlight.

Since the Wyze Cam Floodlight is wired, just keep in mind that you’ll need to hook it up to an existing connection, or have an electrician install it for you. The Wyze Cam Floodlight will start shipping in December. It’s available now for preorder on Wyze’s website.