Massive Comcast Xfinity outage disconnects TV and internet across the US

This morning many Comcast Xfinity subscribers woke up without their usual services. Reports indicate the system is down, or at least unsteady, in areas stretching from Chicago to Philadelphia, New Jersey, and South Carolina. Looking at DownDetector, issues had been reported earlier in the Bay Area, but it’s unclear if those are connected to the problems people are having right now.

A message on the company’s outage status page (if you can reach it, which many people apparently can’t) notes there is an issue and currently says it will be resolved at 10:49AM ET, without revealing why there’s such a specific timeline. There are also reports that most can’t get through to phone support either. The Verge has contacted Comcast for a comment on the problem and will update this article once more information is available.

Some people, like me, have been able to get online this morning without an issue while using Comcast’s cable internet, but the number of reports from home and business customers alike shows the issue is widespread.

There are reports of services coming back online, and some people have had success simply resetting their modems, but so far we haven’t been able to confirm what steps will help you reconnect.

Disclosure: Comcast is an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.