Squid Game director confirms season two, says he’s in the ‘planning process’

Gi-hun will be returning for the second season

By Emma Roth
Image: Netflix

If you’re still reeling from the end of Squid Game season one, get ready to board the emotional rollercoaster once again because season two is coming.

The Associated Press tweeted out a brief clip of an interview with director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who confirms that season two is in the works. “I will say there will indeed be a second season,” Dong-hyuk tells AP while standing next to Lee Jung-jae, the actor who plays Squid Game’s beloved protagonist, Gi-hun. “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

It really doesn’t come as a surprise that Netflix gave the series the green light for season two, considering that it was the platform’s most-watched show at launch, raking in 111 million viewers after airing for just 17 days. Squid Game is such a hit that Netflix even added three more films directed by Dong-hyuk.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” Dong-hyuk continues.

While Dong-hyuk says that it’s “too early” to determine when or how season two will be released, he did give us a small hint at what’s to come: “I will promise you this: Gi-hun will come back — he will do something for the world.”

