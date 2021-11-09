The latest League of Legends spinoff is coming to Netflix Games

Riot is bringing a new League of Legends experience to Netflix Games.

Riot Forge, a publishing subsidiary of Riot Games dedicated to smaller, self-contained games within the League of Legends universe in collaboration with Bit.Trip developer Choice Provisions, announced its latest game: Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm game in which you bounce League of Legends characters Ziggs and Heimerdinger to the beat of the music, unleashing city-busting bombs along the way. In addition to being available on Switch and PC on November 16th, the game will also be available at a later date to Netflix subscribers.

Netflix recently announced it’s integrating games into its mobile app. While the initial offering of games was lackluster, this latest announcement hints at the kind of titles we can expect from Netflix in the future while adding an enticing value proposition to Netflix as a gaming service. While players on other platforms will have to pay $10 for the pleasure, Hextech Mayhem will be free on mobile to Netflix subscribers.

Hextech Mayhem coming to Netflix Games is the latest development in the Netflix / Riot partnership. This week, Arcane — a League of Legends animated series exclusively on Netflix — debuted with positive reviews. Netflix also announced its games will now be available on iOS devices starting November 10th.